What the Ale: Springdale's Black Apple Hard Cider hitting Oklahoma market with events

Oklahoma will soon be getting products from Springdale, Arkansas' Black Apple Hard Cider. The cidery will begin distributing its hard cider to Northeast Oklahoma beginning March 22.

The cidery will hold a series of events to celebrate the company's first launch outside of Arkansas. They will be serving up multiple varieties, both year-round and seasonal ciders, in dozens of restaurants & bars and a majority of Northeast Oklahoma retailers.

Featured ciders for the launch will include Black Apple’s flagship Hibiscus cider and two seasonal ciders, Raspberry Passion & Pineapple. A year-round Honey cider will be available in some bars and restaurants on draft.

Black Apple was founded in 2014 in Springdale, Ark., as an experimental effort to fuse European-style ciders with the flavors of the American South. All of the ciders in the rotating line-up are gluten-free with no added sulfites or preservatives. Within a few years of opening, Black Apple has grown to distribute to hundreds of bars, restaurants, and retailers around the state of Arkansas.