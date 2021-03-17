 Skip to main content
What the Ale: Springdale's Black Apple Hard Cider hitting Oklahoma market with events
Oklahoma will soon be getting products from Springdale, Arkansas' Black Apple Hard Cider. The cidery will begin distributing its hard cider to Northeast Oklahoma beginning March 22.

The cidery will hold a series of events to celebrate the company's first launch outside of Arkansas. They will be serving up multiple varieties, both year-round and seasonal ciders, in dozens of restaurants & bars and a majority of Northeast Oklahoma retailers.

Featured ciders for the launch will include Black Apple’s flagship Hibiscus cider and two seasonal ciders, Raspberry Passion & Pineapple. A year-round Honey cider will be available in some bars and restaurants on draft.

Black Apple was founded in 2014 in Springdale, Ark., as an experimental effort to fuse European-style ciders with the flavors of the American South. All of the ciders in the rotating line-up are gluten-free with no added sulfites or preservatives. Within a few years of opening, Black Apple has grown to distribute to hundreds of bars, restaurants, and retailers around the state of Arkansas.

"We are excited to bring Black Apple outside the state of Arkansas, and in particular, to Northeast Oklahoma," said Leo Orpin, Black Apple co-founder. "We wanted this region to be our first launch location outside of Arkansas. We’re neighbors. We spend a lot of time in Tulsa and the surrounding areas, and we are thrilled to join Oklahoma’s thriving maker culture.”

Black Apple is distributed by LDF Sales and Distributing.

Launch events include:

March 22

Marshall Brewing's Biergarten, 1742 E. Sixth St. 3-7 p.m.

Two ciders on tap, additional specialty brewery, and cider blends, and Black Apple giveaways.

March 23

Kilkenny's Irish Pub, 1413 E. 15th St. 6-9 p.m.

Two ciders on tap and goblet giveaways.

March 24

Empire Bar, 1516 S. Peoria Ave. 7 p.m.

Two ciders on tap, Black Apple travel dog bowls, and goblet giveaways.

March 25

Roosevelt’s Gastropub, 1551 E. 15th St. 7 p.m.

Black Apple tap takeover and goblet giveaways.

March 26

Bar 46, 107 N. Boulder Ave. 4-9 p.m.

Black Apple tap takeover with frozen Pineapple cider, Black Apple goblets, and giveaways.

R Bar, 3421 S. Peoria Ave. 7 p.m.

Two ciders on tap and Black Apple giveaways.

March 27

Smitty's Garage, open - close (or until the kegs blow)

All 4 locations

Mercury Lounge, 1747 S. Boston Ave. 8 p.m.

Three hard ciders on tap and live music from BC and the Big Rig + Brothers Moore.

March 28

SoccerCity, 5817 S. 118th East Ave. noon-10 p.m.

Hibiscus cider, samples, and Black Apple giveaways.

