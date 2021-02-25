 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What the Ale: Marshall Brewing thanks Tulsa Fire Dept on can of This Land lager
What the Ale: Marshall Brewing thanks Tulsa Fire Dept on can of This Land lager

What the Ale: Marshall Brewing thanks Tulsa Fire Dept on can of This Land lager

{{featured_button_text}}

Marshall Brewing Co.'s taproom came very close to burning to the ground on February 16th. A building next to their taproom at 1742 E Sixth St. was fully engulfed.

More than 60 Tulsa Fire Department firefighters responded during frigid temperatures working to protect the taproom building during the three-alarm fire. The taproom experienced smoke and some water damage and is waiting for inspection of the structure.

Marshall Brewing did a simple gesture. Their latest canning of This Land Lager has a message. Along with the canning date, there is a message saying "Thank You TFD" on it.

"Our latest batch of This Land Lager includes a token of our gratitude for the Tulsa Fire Department. In the aftermath and cleanup, it is beyond clear that the heroic efforts of the men and women of the TFD limited losses at The Taproom at Marshall Brewing. Stay tuned for info on re-opening," said Wes Alexander, director of sales and marketing.

Beer can be purchased at their production facility. Pickup times can be booked from 1-6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3-5 p.m. Sunday. All orders will be delivered contactless directly to vehicles at a designated curbside pickup location.

Orders for taproom exclusive, year-round and seasonal beers can be placed online at marshallbrewing.square.site.

What the Ale: Beers of the Week
 
 

Beers of the Week 2019

Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News