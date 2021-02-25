What the Ale: Marshall Brewing thanks Tulsa Fire Dept on can of This Land lager

Marshall Brewing Co.'s taproom came very close to burning to the ground on February 16th. A building next to their taproom at 1742 E Sixth St. was fully engulfed.

More than 60 Tulsa Fire Department firefighters responded during frigid temperatures working to protect the taproom building during the three-alarm fire. The taproom experienced smoke and some water damage and is waiting for inspection of the structure.

Marshall Brewing did a simple gesture. Their latest canning of This Land Lager has a message. Along with the canning date, there is a message saying "Thank You TFD" on it.

"Our latest batch of This Land Lager includes a token of our gratitude for the Tulsa Fire Department. In the aftermath and cleanup, it is beyond clear that the heroic efforts of the men and women of the TFD limited losses at The Taproom at Marshall Brewing. Stay tuned for info on re-opening," said Wes Alexander, director of sales and marketing.

Beer can be purchased at their production facility. Pickup times can be booked from 1-6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3-5 p.m. Sunday. All orders will be delivered contactless directly to vehicles at a designated curbside pickup location.

Orders for taproom exclusive, year-round and seasonal beers can be placed online at marshallbrewing.square.site.