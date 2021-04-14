What the Ale: Marshall Brewing Co. opens temporary taproom in production facility

Marshall Brewing Co., 618 South Wheeling Ave. is making something old new again. Their old taproom is back open while their new smoke-infused taproom is closed from a fire that occurred next door to their building last February.

Their outdoor Biergarten was being used as a temporary site for their taproom but with Oklahoma weather, it has been difficult for them to stay open consistently. They are now open seven days a week in either their Biergarten or their original taproom area.

The original taproom will bring back memories from when the first legal brewery beer was poured. It also has a great view of the brewhouse and production area of the brewer. And it is also out of the Oklahoma weather.

"This is where we opened in 2008. But looking back at what happened in February this year where our neighbor had a significant fire and we still have damage to our taproom that won't allow us to open. Further compounding that is the Oklahoma weather. It is just not playing nice this spring. We have decided that we miss you all. We miss you so much that we want to be open and see your smiling faces seven days a week. So that's what we're doing here. We're cleaning up the old space at the brewhouse. We've moved some things around and made some space for you to come in," said Wes Alexander, director of sales and marketing for Marshall Brewing Co.