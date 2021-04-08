What the Ale: Free beer at Eerie Abbey Ales

Want a free beer? That can happen if you visit Eerie Abbey Ales, 507 S Main St., Thursday, April 8 through Sunday, April 11. Eerie Abbey Ales' property owners the Price Family Properties, want to give Tulsa a small token of love. They purchased a full batch of Eerie Abbey's new Price Family Pils and are sharing a pint with whoever is of drinking age. There is a limit of one per customer per visit.