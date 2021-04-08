 Skip to main content
What the Ale: Free beer at Eerie Abbey Ales
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Eerie Abbey Ales' Guv’nah, Cherry-O Guv’nah, the Chancellor and the Gouveneur

Want a free beer? That can happen if you visit Eerie Abbey Ales507 S Main St., Thursday, April 8 through Sunday, April 11. Eerie Abbey Ales' property owners the Price Family Properties, want to give Tulsa a small token of love. They purchased a full batch of Eerie Abbey's new Price Family Pils and are sharing a pint with whoever is of drinking age. There is a limit of one per customer per visit.

Also on hand for Thursday is a food truck and live music.

"PF Pils is a classic Pilsner, clean, crisp, and refreshing a great spring beer. A crisp cracker beginning from the malts and a pleasant, snappy hop finish. Price Family Properties has decided to buy the whole batch of PF Pils and they want to share it with Tulsa!" Said co-owner Joshua Schrock. 

Here's a list of past beers of the week:

 

Vanessa House Beer Co.'s Slush Fund

 
 
 

Beers of the Week 2020 

Beers of the Week 2019

