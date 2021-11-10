 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What the Ale: Dead Armadillo Brewing donating to veterans with a cause
0 Comments
What the Ale: Dead Armadillo Brewing donating to veterans with a cause

What the Ale: Dead Armadillo Brewing donating to veterans with a cause

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Hood River filmmakers Manny Marquez and Jesse Larvick are on a mission. The duo is setting out on a five-week tour in the U.S., to tell the stories of 17 families who have lost loved ones in the line of active duty. Dead Armadillo Brewery is helping by selling beer and donating the proceeds.

Dead Armadillo Brewery is helping raise funds by donating money from the sales of their Gold Star Tulsa Flag beer to filmmakers Manny Marquez and Jesse Larvick.

They are a part of Hood River filmmakers and are on a mission. They are starting on a five-week tour in the U.S. to tell the stories of 17 families who have lost loved ones in the line of active duty. To commemorate the loss of fellow soldiers, Anthony decided to carve a battlefield cross out of wood for each member lost during his tour in Afghanistan. Since 2016, Anthony has crafted nearly 70 battlefield cross carvings. His carvings have sold for $25,000, with proceeds going to veteran charities and organizations.

Six-packs of Dead Armadillo's Gold Star Tulsa Flag beer are available at Mac's Barbeque, 1030 W Rogers Blvd, Skiatook, and at Dead Armadillo taproom, 1004 East Fourth St.

Hop the Griffin's Imperial Stout

Nothing's Left Brewing Co.'s Peach Ring Seltzer

Local, Regional and International Oktoberfest beers, pumpkin beers

Twisted Spike Brewing Co.'s Spiketoberfest

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Folded Flag

Dead Armadillo's Boomhauer Sour

The Cape Brewing Company's Fresh Hopped Tropical Mirage

Eerie Abbey Ales' Dirndl Dropper Oktoberfest

Angry Bear Cider & Meadery's Mac's Hard Lemonade 

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest

High Gravity's Midnight Cat

Scissortail Brewing Co.'s Dead Broke

High Gravity's Stumbling DragonFly Imperial IPA

American Solera's Phantastic and Chattahucci LIte

Cabin Boys-FC Tulsa cerveza

Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Waving Wit

Boxley Brewing and Bottle Co.'s Stay Golden Cream Ale

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Double Tough IPA

Angry Scotsman and Roughtail Brewing Collab, Schwanky Bubbles pils

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Glitter Tooth Hibiscus IPA

Dead Armadillo's Tulsa Flag

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Hazy IPA 'This Isn't Sparta'

Marshall Brewing Co.'s barrel-aged Big Jamoke

Cabin Boys Brewery's Trail Magic Hazy IPA

Dead Armadillo's Johnny Ginger

Rapture Brewing Co.'s Sugar Foot Stout

Elgin Park's Cross Czech Pils 

Vanessa House Beer Co.'s Slush Fund

 
 
 

Beers of the Week 2020 

Beers of the Week 2019

Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rittenhouse says man threatened twice to kill him

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News