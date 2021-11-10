What the Ale: Dead Armadillo Brewing donating to veterans with a cause

Dead Armadillo Brewery is helping raise funds by donating money from the sales of their Gold Star Tulsa Flag beer to filmmakers Manny Marquez and Jesse Larvick.
They are a part of Hood River filmmakers and are on a mission. They are starting on a five-week tour in the U.S. to tell the stories of 17 families who have lost loved ones in the line of active duty. To commemorate the loss of fellow soldiers, Anthony decided to carve a battlefield cross out of wood for each member lost during his tour in Afghanistan. Since 2016, Anthony has crafted nearly 70 battlefield cross carvings. His carvings have sold for $25,000, with proceeds going to veteran charities and organizations.
Six-packs of Dead Armadillo's Gold Star Tulsa Flag beer are available at Mac's Barbeque, 1030 W Rogers Blvd, Skiatook, and at Dead Armadillo taproom, 1004 East Fourth St.
Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349