What the Ale: Dead Armadillo Brewing donating to veterans with a cause

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

They are a part of Hood River filmmakers and are on a mission. They are starting on a five-week tour in the U.S. to tell the stories of 17 families who have lost loved ones in the line of active duty. To commemorate the loss of fellow soldiers, Anthony decided to carve a battlefield cross out of wood for each member lost during his tour in Afghanistan. Since 2016, Anthony has crafted nearly 70 battlefield cross carvings. His carvings have sold for $25,000, with proceeds going to veteran charities and organizations.