What the Ale: Cabin Boys, White Lion team up for a new old-style beer

The White Lion Pub and Cabin Boys Brewery have teamed up for an Oklahoma-made English Brown Ale. Pub owner Betty Southard and brewmaster Austin McIlroy met one night at the pub just by chance, and now the White Lion has its own beer, the "White Lion Brown Ale."
The White Lion, 6927 S. Canton Ave., used to have the British original Newcastle Brown Ale on draft. That beer was the largest alcoholic export from the UK in the '90s. It is available in the state, but they don't sell kegs any longer. That's a problem for an English pub.
"If I remembered, he was sitting over there and we ended up talking and he tells us what he did. And so we said, can you create something similar to the Newcastle? Because we were desperate for another beer and never thought we'd use a brewery or a domestic beer," Southard said.
That chance encounter started something Southard and McIlroy are excited about.
"This has been absolutely fabulous. We're so thrilled. So excited. We're very, happy to be a part of the Cabin Boys Brewery," she said.
"It's been interesting because we didn't know how it would go over, but we've been giving samples. People are now ordering it. They love it. And I think in about two weeks, we've sold four kegs, I think maybe even five kegs. So it's been amazing. Very well received," she said.
The Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E. Seventh St., is all about community and bringing people together. So is an English pub.
"So, the fun thing about beer and the fun thing about pubs and what we're trying to create here in Tulsa is, it's all about community. I was sitting here in this room with one of my brewers and just having a good time and saw Betty sitting in a corner over there and started talking to her, kind of had the notion that she might run the place. And lo and behold, she's like, hey, stop yelling across the room and come sit with me. We started having a really good time. She said, 'We need a beer that can replace Newcastle because we can't get it anymore.' Well, you might be talking to the right guy. I haven't said anything about what I do. And so I introduced myself professionally and told her what we do at Cabin Boys brewery," McIlroy said.
"They are so passionate about their community and what they provide here. They really don't allow TVs or almost don't allow phones. I think Betty's known for shutting people down if they open up their phones at the table and that really vibed with what we do at Cabin Boys because our slogan was crafted for community. I just kind of fell in love with them and fell in love with their family and what they were doing with their community," he said.
"This whole ordeal happened within about two and a half months. We love to create. We love to make new things. And even though this beer tastes like a true, old English ale, it was a cool thing to be able to be a part of and to be able to create something new with an establishment that's been here in Tulsa for over 20 years," he said.
Southard used to have a travel agency at the White Lion Pub location.
"Back in 1996, this used to be my travel agency and I closed it down and my son said, why don't we open a pub? And I told him he was mad. ... We have a bench that came from the old Baltic Fleet, which is a very nice pub on the dock road in Liverpool. It is a big seaport, you can imagine the type of people that came in. So that's where the ladies of the night sat waiting for somebody to arrive," she said.
The White Lion Brown Ale is only available at The White Lion and Cabin Boys taproom.
Gallery: Fans enjoy the music and beer at Hop Jam downtown
