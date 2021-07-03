 Skip to main content
What the Ale: Cabin Boys-FC Tulsa cerveza contest
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Cabin Boys FC Tulsa cerveza

The final three submissions for Cabin Boys Brewery and FC Tulsa's beer name contest are set.

FC Tulsa and Cabin Boys Brewery have gone through over 100 names, submitted by fans across Oklahoma for the new FC Tulsa cerveza, down to three of the most popular submissions:

1. FC Tulsa 918 Cerveza

2. FC Tulsa Cerveza Dorada

3. FC Tulsa #ForTulsa Cerveza

2021 FC Tulsa Season Ticket Members votes will count for 75% of the final tally, while all other votes will make up the remaining 25%. Voting is open now at fctulsa.com (click here to vote) and will close on Thursday, July 8. Must be 21 or older to vote.

The name of the cerveza will officially be unveiled at Cabin Boys Brewery on Friday, July 9, at a happy hour starting at 4 p.m. A free sample of the new cerveza will be available to all FC Tulsa Season Ticket Members at the happy hour. 

