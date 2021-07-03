What the Ale: Cabin Boys-FC Tulsa cerveza contest

The final three submissions for Cabin Boys Brewery and FC Tulsa's beer name contest are set.

FC Tulsa and Cabin Boys Brewery have gone through over 100 names, submitted by fans across Oklahoma for the new FC Tulsa cerveza, down to three of the most popular submissions:

1. FC Tulsa 918 Cerveza

2. FC Tulsa Cerveza Dorada

3. FC Tulsa #ForTulsa Cerveza

2021 FC Tulsa Season Ticket Members votes will count for 75% of the final tally, while all other votes will make up the remaining 25%. Voting is open now at fctulsa.com (click here to vote) and will close on Thursday, July 8. Must be 21 or older to vote.