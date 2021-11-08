What the Ale: Beers of the week, Marshall's Big Jamoke and El Gallo Macho!

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Wes Alexander, director of marketing for Marshall Brewing Co., 1742 E Sixth St., tells us about their Big Jamoke Porter available at all retail locations and at the taproom and El Gallo Macho! a triple IPA available only at the taproom. Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World
Here's a list of past beers of the week:
Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349