What the Ale: Beers of the Week, American Solera's Phantastic and Chattahucci LIte

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Chase Healey brewmaster for American Solera, tells us about Phantastic a 7% ABV IPA with NZH-107, Nelson Sauvin + Sauvignon Blanc Grape Skins. Available in 16 oz 4-packs to go or on draft and Chattahucci LIte, a 5% ABV American Pilsner both sold at American Solera, 1702 E Sixth St.
Here's a list of past beers of the week:
