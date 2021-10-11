What the ale: Beer of the week, Twisted Spike Brewing Co.'s Spiketoberfest

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Bruce Sanchez, owner and brewmaster of Twisted Spike Brewing Co., 1 NW 10th St., Oklahoma City, tells us about Spiketoberfest a 5.8% ABV Vienna lager sold at their taproom and in major liquor stores in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, also at McNellies Tulsa and OKC. Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World
Here's a list of past beers of the week: