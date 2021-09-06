What the Ale: Beer of the week: The Cape Brewing Co's Fresh Hopped Tropical Mirage

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Ryan Stack, operations director for the Cape tells us about their Fresh Hopped Tropical Mirage that comes in at 9.6% ABV, sold at their taproom, 736 West Main St., in Jenks and in select locations in Oklahoma City, Edmond and Tulsa. Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World
Here's a list of past beers of the week:
The Cape, 736 W. Main St., is more than 6,000 square feet and includes a taproom and brewhouse.
