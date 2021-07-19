What the Ale: Beer of the week, Scissortail Brewing Co.'s Dead Broke

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
James Pinney owner and brewmaster of Scissortail Brewing Co. in Dewey, Oklahoma tells us about his dunkel, Dead Broke that comes in at 4.5% ABV sold at his brewery 623 E Don Tyler Ave. in Dewey, OK.
Here's a list of past beers of the week:
Photos: Craft Brewers Association disc golf tournament and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Craft Brewers Association disc golf and beer festival
Editor's offer: 3 months for $1
Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349