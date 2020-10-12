 Skip to main content
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Marshall Brewing Co.'s El Cucuy
This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.

Marshall Brewing Company, Tulsa's original craft brewery, announces the release of the tenth anniversary edition of El Cucuy. To celebrate, it is receiving a double-dry hop treatment with the following hop bill; Cascade, Citra, Galaxy, Mosaic and Sabro.
 
The Taproom at Marshall Brewing, 1742 E Sixth Street, will hold an official launch of El Cucuy Thursday, October 15th at 5:00 p.m. Additionally, The Hunt Club, 224 N. Main Street, Tulsa, OK, in conjunction with MASA will host a Pig Roast and El Cucuy celebration on Halloween, October 31st.
 
In Latin American cultures, El Cucuy is an imaginary creature of the dark, similar to the boogeyman, which haunts the minds of children and adults alike. El Cucuy India-style Black Ale features dark roasted notes that sneak up on the subdued caramel malt backbone and the irresistible bitterness creating a harmonious and frighteningly delicious balance. But beware, this beer is double dry-hopped providing an intensely vibrant floral and citrusy aroma and at 8.6% alcohol by volume is not a monster to be carelessly dealt with.

Here's a list of past beers of the week:

Dead Armadillo's 7th Anniversary barrel aged saison

Eerie Abbey Ales' Saint Bavo Brune

Renaissance Brewing Company, Oktoberfest beer Deutschican

Pippin's Taproom's Peaches and Cream Ale

Elgin Park's Willie Mays Haze

Nothing's Left Brewing Co.'s Beer Slushes

Broken Arrow Brewery's d'Wit Schrute

NEFF Brewing's Sunny Bee

Fat Toad's These Hops Don't Lie

Dead Armadillo's Pickle Recovery

American Solera's Western Vibes

Cabin Boys Brewery's Prost King Pils

Eerie Abbey Ales' Bradford St. Eerie

Dead Armadillo's 'Johnny Ginger'

Cabin Boys Brewery's 'Fog of War'

Elgin Park's Albion Ale a English Bitter

Heirloom Rustic Ales' White Caps Lager

Local Cider's Sencha Green Tea Cider

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Big Jamoke

Nothing's Left Brewing's Soured Strawberry Blonde

Welltown Brewing Puff Daddy

Pippin's taproom: Some Guy's English Porter

BA Brewing's Dackelweizen

Elgin Park's Italian Stallion

Beers of the Week 2019

Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

