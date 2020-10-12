What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Marshall Brewing Co.'s El Cucuy

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.

Marshall Brewing Company, Tulsa's original craft brewery, announces the release of the tenth anniversary edition of El Cucuy. To celebrate, it is receiving a double-dry hop treatment with the following hop bill; Cascade, Citra, Galaxy, Mosaic and Sabro.

The Taproom at Marshall Brewing, 1742 E Sixth Street, will hold an official launch of El Cucuy Thursday, October 15th at 5:00 p.m. Additionally, The Hunt Club, 224 N. Main Street, Tulsa, OK, in conjunction with MASA will host a Pig Roast and El Cucuy celebration on Halloween, October 31st.

In Latin American cultures, El Cucuy is an imaginary creature of the dark, similar to the boogeyman, which haunts the minds of children and adults alike. El Cucuy India-style Black Ale features dark roasted notes that sneak up on the subdued caramel malt backbone and the irresistible bitterness creating a harmonious and frighteningly delicious balance. But beware, this beer is double dry-hopped providing an intensely vibrant floral and citrusy aroma and at 8.6% alcohol by volume is not a monster to be carelessly dealt with.