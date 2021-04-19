 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Marshall Brewing Co.'s barrel-aged Big Jamoke
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Marshall Brewing Co.'s barrel-aged Big Jamoke

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Marshall Brewing Co.'s barrel-aged Big Jamoke

{{featured_button_text}}

What the Ale: Marshall Brewing Co.'s barrel-aged Big Jamoke

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.

Marshall Brewing Co.'s director of marketing and sales Wes Alexander tells us about their barrel-aged Big Jamoke porter that comes in at 7.3% ABV. It is available at their temporary taproom, 618 S Wheeling Ave., and liquor stores.

Here's a list of past beers of the week:

Cabin Boys Brewery's Trail Magic Hazy IPA

Dead Armadillo's Johnny Ginger

Rapture Brewing Co.'s Sugar Foot Stout

Elgin Park's Cross Czech Pils 

Vanessa House Beer Co.'s Slush Fund

 
 
 

Beers of the Week 2020 

Beers of the Week 2019

Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saint Francis names new president, CEO
Local News

Saint Francis names new president, CEO

  • Updated

Dr. Cliff Robertson, currently chief executive officer of CHI Health in Omaha, Nebraska, will take over July 1, succeeding Jake Henry Jr., who is retiring after two decades at the helm.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News