What the Ale: Beer of the Week, High Gravity's Stumbling DragonFly Imperial IPA
Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.

Dave Knott owner of High Gravity's Pippin's Taproom, tells us about Stumbling DragonFly a Imperial IPA that comes in at 9.2% ABV sold at Pippin's taproom, 6808 S Memorial Dr Ste 144.

Here's a list of past beers of the week:

American Solera's Phantastic and Chattahucci LIte

Cabin Boys-FC Tulsa cerveza

Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Waving Wit

Boxley Brewing and Bottle Co.'s Stay Golden Cream Ale

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Double Tough IPA

Angry Scotsman and Roughtail Brewing Collab, Schwanky Bubbles pils

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Glitter Tooth Hibiscus IPA

Dead Armadillo's Tulsa Flag

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Hazy IPA 'This Isn't Sparta'

Marshall Brewing Co.'s barrel-aged Big Jamoke

Cabin Boys Brewery's Trail Magic Hazy IPA

Dead Armadillo's Johnny Ginger

Rapture Brewing Co.'s Sugar Foot Stout

Elgin Park's Cross Czech Pils 

Vanessa House Beer Co.'s Slush Fund

 
 
 

Beers of the Week 2020 

Beers of the Week 2019

Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

