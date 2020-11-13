What the Ale: Beer of the Week, High Gravity Brewing Co. and Pippin's Taproom's Redbeard Flanders Red

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Desiree Knott co-owner of High Gravity Brewing Co. and Pippin's Taproom, 6808 S Memorial Dr Ste 144 describes Redbeard Flanders Red a beer that was aged on cabernet barrel for more than 15 weeks. It comes in at 6.6% ABV. It is available at Pippin's Taproom, 6808 S Memorial Dr Ste 144.
Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349
