What the Ale: Beer of the Week, High Gravity Brewing Co. and Pippin's Taproom's Redbeard Flanders Red
{{featured_button_text}}

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.

Desiree Knott co-owner of High Gravity Brewing Co. and Pippin's Taproom, 6808 S Memorial Dr Ste 144 describes Redbeard Flanders Red a beer that was aged on cabernet barrel for more than 15 weeks. It comes in at 6.6% ABV. It is available at Pippin's Taproom, 6808 S Memorial Dr Ste 144.

Here's a list of past beers of the week:

Prairie Brewpub's Skittles' Sour

American Solera's Stuck on Green

Marshall Brewing's El Cucuy

Dead Armadillo's 7th Anniversary barrel aged saison

Eerie Abbey Ales' Saint Bavo Brune

Renaissance Brewing Company, Oktoberfest beer Deutschican

Pippin's Taproom's Peaches and Cream Ale

Elgin Park's Willie Mays Haze

Nothing's Left Brewing Co.'s Beer Slushes

Broken Arrow Brewery's d'Wit Schrute

NEFF Brewing's Sunny Bee

Fat Toad's These Hops Don't Lie

Dead Armadillo's Pickle Recovery

American Solera's Western Vibes

Cabin Boys Brewery's Prost King Pils

Eerie Abbey Ales' Bradford St. Eerie

Dead Armadillo's 'Johnny Ginger'

Cabin Boys Brewery's 'Fog of War'

Elgin Park's Albion Ale a English Bitter

Heirloom Rustic Ales' White Caps Lager

Local Cider's Sencha Green Tea Cider

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Big Jamoke

Nothing's Left Brewing's Soured Strawberry Blonde

Welltown Brewing Puff Daddy

Pippin's taproom: Some Guy's English Porter

BA Brewing's Dackelweizen

Elgin Park's Italian Stallion

Beers of the Week 2019

Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

