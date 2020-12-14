What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Heirloom Rustic Ales' Morning Devotion milk stout

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Jake Miller, co-owner and brewer for Heirloom Rustic Ales, 2113 East Admiral, describes Morning Devotion a milk stout that comes in at 6% ABV. It is available at their taproom.
Here's a list of past beers of the week:
Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349
