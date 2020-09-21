What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Eerie Abbey Ales' Saint Bavo Brune

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Eerie Abbey Ales' co-founder Joshua Schrock talks about their Belgian style brown ale, Saint Bavo Brune which comes in at 6.9% ABV and is available in their taproom at 507 S Main St.
Dead Armadillo's Himbeere Herbeere
American Solera's Western Vibes
Marshall Brewing's Grand Lake Light Ale
Cabin Boys Brewery's Prost King Pils
Nothing's Left Brewing's Salted Watermelon Crusher
Eerie Abbey Ales' The Confessional
Here's a list of past beers of the week:
