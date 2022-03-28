 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What the Ale, Beer of the week: Eerie Abbey Ales' Paddy O'Brien an Irish stout

What the Ale, Beer of the week: Eerie Abbey Ales' Paddy O'Brien an Irish stout

This week's beer of the week is the Paddy O'Brien an Irish stout brewed at Eerie Abbey Ales, 507 S. Main, released this past St. Patrick's day

"I really, really like this stout. It's got coffee notes, chocolate notes, it's got a full-body mouthfeel, and it's a great beer at 6% (ABV)," said Josh Schrock co-founder of Eerie Abbey Ales.

"It's a great beer to sit out on our patio and drink with those 65, 70, 75 degree spring days when it's nice and windy and you're getting blown around."

Stouts are dark in color but not necessarily strong in taste. In the 1700s, porters were a popular style of beer. Breweries began making porters with higher alcohol content. The more robust porters were called stouts. The name stuck even though we still have porters, and stouts aren't necessarily very strong in alcohol, but they are dark in color.

Eerie Abbey Ales started after Schrock met homebrewer James Jankowski at McNellie's South and started talking beer and their appreciation for Belgian-style beers. Schrock started homebrewing with him and partnered up to create the brewery.

"We started inviting friends and family over to have some of our beers and got positive feedback. So we eventually would make a go of it to try and become a brewery. We both live out south and we wanted to open up a brewery in Jenks, but we just couldn't find a location. We were at Harvest Fest downtown at the ballpark and Daniel Regan from Price Family Properties came up to us and said, Hey, I've got a place for you guys." said Schrock.

"He's like, it's right on Main street, downtown first floor of the Oil Capital building. And we thought, no way, that's going to be way too expensive for us. But we got in there, did a tour, everything lined out and we just knew this was going to be the place for us."

"We took everything that was in the space out and rebuilt it. From the exposed brick and ceiling beams all the way to what you see when you come into the taproom."

Giant images of Belgium hang on the walls in the taproom, along with a menu board and a few TVs. The floor, which was installed in the early 1900s, was kept.

"We felt it was really important to keep the original floor that was in the building and rather than restore it and spend thousands of dollars restoring it. We cleaned it the best that we could and we left it in all its imperfections."

"I think it really adds a lot of character to the building. I'm actually really proud of the overall look that we've created, how we've stayed true to the building and yet put Eerie Abbey's stamp on it," he said.

Eerie Abbey Ales don't just brew Belgian-style beers they also have IPAs and much more.

"So we love Belgian-style beers. But in addition to that, we realized that Belgian isn't for everyone, maybe you don't like Belgian-style beers, maybe you just are really a hophead. So we actually have 16 different taps in the brewery. Eight to 10 of those are always going to be Belgian-style, but we try to keep six to eight beers on tap that are not Belgian style, IPAs, pales, stouts, Saisons, anything like that. And you'll have to visit us often to be able to see the different kinds of beers cause they rotate pretty frequently."

There are other tenants in the Oil Capital building other than the brewery. Numerous apartments are above them, a built-in clientele along with others that work and live in downtown Tulsa.

"Most of our clientele are between 25 and 55. We have a lot of people just getting off work that show up at happy hour. We have a happy hour special from 4:30 to 6:30 where it's 25% off beer. So we have a lot of people that get off work and come down here and drink."

Hours are Monday-Wed 3-8 P.M.; Thursday 3-9 P.M.; Friday 1- 11 P.M.; Saturday 12-11 P.M.; Sunday 12- 8 P.M.

