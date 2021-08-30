What the Ale: Beer of the week: Eerie Abbey Ales' Dirndl Dropper Oktoberfest

Tom Gilbert
Chief Photographer
I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Joshua Schrock co-owner of Eerie Abbey Ales, tells us about Dirndl Dropper Oktoberfest that comes in at 6% ABV, sold at their taproom, 517 S. Main, and at their Oktoberfest celebration on October 2nd.
Here's a list of past beers of the week:
Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349
Tags
- Beer
- Taproom
- Brewing
- Enology
- Food
- Catering
- Maple Nut Beerios
- Brewery
- Pippin
- Ale
- Food Industry
- Cream
- Peach
- Lager
- Spritz
- Oktoberfest
- Bavo Brune
- Abbey Ales
- Barrel
- Anniversary
- Marion Gooding
- Marshall Brewing Company
- El Cucuy
- Tea
- Flower
- Butterfly Pea
- Stout
- Pete
- Johnny Ginger
- Tony Peck
- Armadillo
- Trail Magic Hazy Ipa
- Brew
- Austin Mcilroy
- Jamoke
- Commerce
- Marshall Brewing Co.
- Porter
- Hazy Ipa
- Sparta
- Austin Ferguson
- Company
- Jar
- Tulsa
- Sour
- Left Brewing Co.
- Leaf
- Lime
- Ipa
- Hibiscus
- Glitter
- Jessica Hermann
- Pilsner
- Schwanky Bubbles
- Wes Alexander
- Stay Golden Cream Ale
- Brewing And Bottle Co.
- Thomas Boxley
- Brewmaster
- Waving Wit
- Boys
- Sauvignon Blanc
- Imperial Ipa
- Gravity
- Cider
- Mead
- Lemonade
- Bear
- Joshua Schrock
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tom Gilbert
Chief Photographer
I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.