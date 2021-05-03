What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Dead Armadillo's Tulsa Flag now in a 15 pack

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Tony Peck, founder and brewmaster of Dead Armadillo, 1004 East Fourth St., describes their new 15 pack of Tulsa Flag a 5.5% ABV Amber ale now distributed at all retail locations.
Here's a list of past beers of the week:
Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349
Tom Gilbert
Chief Photographer
I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349
