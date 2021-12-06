What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Dead Armadillo's Morning Bender Oatmeal Stout

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Dead Armadillo's brewmaster Tony Peck, along with Topeca's director of coffee's Ian Picco, and Albert G's bar manager Rob Davis talk to us about Dead Armadillo's winter seasonal Morning Bender Oatmeal Stout with Topeca coffee.
Morning Bender comes in in at 7.2% ABV. Available at Dead Armadillo's taproom, 1004 East Fourth St. at Albert G's BBQ, 421 E First St. and in liquor and retail stores. Tom Gilbert
