What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Dead Armadillo's 7th Anniversary barrel aged saison

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Dead Armadillo's director of operations, Marion Gooding describes their 7th Anniversary barrel aged saison that comes in at 7% ABV and is available at their taproom at 1004 East 4th St.
Here's a list of past beers of the week:
Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.