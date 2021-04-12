 Skip to main content
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Cabin Boys Brewery's Trail Magic Hazy IPA
This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.

Cabin Boys Brewery's brewmaster Austin McIlroy describes their newest brew Trail Magic Hazy IPA coming in at 7% ABV. It is available at their taproom, 1717 E 7th St., and liquor stores and retail stores.

Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

