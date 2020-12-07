What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Broken Arrow's Nook Brew Co.'s Loud Mouth New England IPA

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.

Father and son co-owners Alex and Larry Foster of Nook Brew Co., 909 S 12th St., Broken Arrow describe Loud Mouth a New England style IPA that comes in at 6.8% ABV. It is available at their taproom on Dec. 11, their first day of opening their taproom to the public.