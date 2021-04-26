 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Hazy IPA 'This Isn't Sparta'
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Hazy IPA 'This Isn't Sparta'

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Hazy IPA 'This Isn't Sparta'

{{featured_button_text}}

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Hazy IPA 'This Isn't Sparta'

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s owner Austin Ferguson tells us about their hazy IPA called This isn't Sparta that comes in at 7.2% ABV. It is available at their temporary taproom,

Here's a list of past beers of the week:

Marshall Brewing Co.'s barrel-aged Big Jamoke

Cabin Boys Brewery's Trail Magic Hazy IPA

Dead Armadillo's Johnny Ginger

Rapture Brewing Co.'s Sugar Foot Stout

Elgin Park's Cross Czech Pils 

Vanessa House Beer Co.'s Slush Fund

 
 
 

Beers of the Week 2020 

Beers of the Week 2019

Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chloe Zhao Makes History as 1st Woman of Color to Win Best Director Oscar

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Oklahoma's President Donald J. Trump Highway still on track
Local News

Oklahoma's President Donald J. Trump Highway still on track

  • Updated

The designation for a stretch of U.S. 287 from Boise City in the western end of the Panhandle to the Texas line was included in the annual road-and-bridge-naming bill passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday — although Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, did try to throw up a roadblock.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News