What the Ale: Beer of the week, Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Folded Flag

Tom Gilbert
Chief Photographer
I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349
This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Austin Ferguson, owner and brewmaster of Broken Arrow Brewing Co., 333 W. Dallas St Broken Arrow, tells us about Folded Flag IPA it comes in at 7.2% ABV, sold at their taproom. A portion of the proceeds will go to Blue Star Mothers. Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World
Here's a list of past beers of the week:
Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349
