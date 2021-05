What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Angry Scotsman and Roughtail Brewing Collab, Schwanky Bubbles pils

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.

Ross Harper, founder and brewmaster for Oklahoma City's Angry Scotsman Brewing, 704 W. Reno Ave., describes a collaboration beer with Roughtail Brewing called Schwanky Bubbles a pilsner that comes in at 5.6% ABV available at their taproom and liquor stores in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Also in this episode an update on Angry Scotsman Brewing's distribution and their taproom.