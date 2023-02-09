Tulsa will soon become the only city in Oklahoma with its own official version of the Monopoly board game, with public input being sought over the next few weeks on what streets and landmarks to include, officials said Thursday.

Expected to be on sale in time for Christmas, the new edition of Monopoly will replace the board game’s famous streets — including Boardwalk, Atlantic Avenue and Park Place — with some of Tulsa’s most recognizable cultural sites, historic landmarks and time-honored businesses, officials said. And the game’s “Community Chest” and “Chance” playing cards will also have Tulsa themes.

“I think of all the games of Monopoly that I have played with my kids,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “And I love the idea that they may not be trying to get Park Place but trying to get the Gathering Place. I think McNellie’s sounds a little better than Marvin Gardens.”

The Tulsa version of the game will launch in November, but the public has only until March 30 to recommend places to put on the board.

Suggestions can be emailed to tulsa@toptrumps.com.

“Tulsa is blessed with a rich variety of attractions and landmarks,” said Dennis Gavaghen from Top Trumps USA, the company behind the new version of the game in partnership with Hasbro. “We expect to be flooded with ideas about which properties to feature.”

A Top Trumps representative, Katie Hubbard, toured downtown Thursday afternoon to begin getting ideas for landmarks to include. But the company will rely mostly on the public’s input, Hubbard said.

“You guys know your city way better than I do,” she said. “So I can’t wait to build this with you.”

While the game will surely be marketed heavily toward locals, it will also help boost national awareness of the city’s attractions, officials said.

“Everybody can see them on the board and then come see them in real life,” said Renee McKenney, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, adding that it is an “honor to be a part of Monopoly and for everyone to get to see our attractions on the board.”

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Super Bowl snacks and Oklahoma ties