OKLAHOMA CITY — At the University of Oklahoma, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives range from Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations and faculty workshops on how to foster an inclusive campus environment to a summit for Black student athletes and a unity march on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Oklahoma State University counts support services for minority, LGBTQ and veteran undergraduates as well as those who are first-generation college students as part of its diversity programs.

At some of Oklahoma’s smaller colleges and universities, diversity, equity and inclusion programs take the form of disability awareness events, aid for international students, bringing diverse speakers to campus and bias training for campus law enforcement officers.

These initiatives take many forms, according to a review of programs at Oklahoma's colleges and universities. But these policies have recently drawn criticism from some of the state's conservative leaders.

Gov. Kevin Stitt disparaged universities' focus on diversity initiatives in his State of the State address. State Superintendent Ryan Walters recently demanded records of how much Oklahoma colleges spent on these programs and suggested universities are more concerned with "ideology" than educating students.

“It gives me great concern and makes me question whether we should continue to be recommending young people go into these universities,” he said at Thursday’s State Board of Education meeting.

But a local diversity, equity and inclusion expert said the programs and practices are often misunderstood. And a Democratic state lawmaker said criticism of diversity initiatives is politics at its worst.

Political rhetoric ramps up

Walters said he is trying to eliminate "radical, left-wing ideology" from all of the state's education settings, including colleges and universities.

Several GOP lawmakers recently took Walters to task for his criticism of the state’s higher education institutions. They said Walters has no authority over Oklahoma colleges and universities because that oversight belongs solely to the State Regents for Higher Education.

In an interview earlier this month, Walters said he is working with his staff to review how much public higher education institutions spend on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and what kind of materials are associated with those programs.

In response to the 10-year review of campus, diversity, equity and inclusion spending Walters requested, the state regents determined $10.2 million, or just 0.29%, of all higher education spending this year is going to those programs. Only $3.7 million, or 0.11%, of all higher education diversity funding comes from state appropriations.

Without citing specific examples, Walters said the Biden administration is pushing liberal "indoctrination" on college campuses through federal grants and programs that have strings attached.

"We've seen examples of DEI having curriculum and lessons that are inherently meant to tell individuals that based on the color of their skin, they are a racist or they are not a racist or they must atone for the sins of their ancestors," he said. Walters did not say where this curriculum is occurring.

The Americans with Disabilities Act and other laws require diversity, equity and inclusion practices, Higher Education Chancellor Allison Garrett told Walters in a letter. National accreditation groups also require institutions to demonstrate diversity practices, policies and curriculum to maintain accreditation, she wrote.

In his State of the State speech this month, Stitt said parents send their children to college expecting their tuition dollars to fund education, not indoctrination.

"I want our universities to have less DEI officers and more career placement counselors," he said.

Tulsa Democratic Rep. Monroe Nichols, who is Black, chalked up Stitt and Walters' focus on diversity initiatives to dog whistle politics. Diversity, equity and inclusion work is not about assigning blame, it's about bridging the gaps to bring people together, he said.

If anything, the review of campus spending on these initiatives show diversity programs are woefully understaffed and under-resourced, Nichols said.

"I think what Gov. Stitt and Ryan Walters figured out is that they can attack these diversity programs, they can attack the accurate teaching of history, not because it is the right thing to do from a public policy standpoint, but because it's the most politically expedient thing to do," he said.

The criticism of diversity programs comes after GOP lawmakers and Stitt approved legislation two years ago to limit K-12 teachings on race and gender. The so-called ban on critical race theory bars educators from teaching concepts that any person should feel discomfort or guilt due to their race or gender.

What is diversity, equity and inclusion?

The idea behind diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives starts by recognizing diversity is inherent across college campuses and the country. Diversity can refer to people of color, marginalized populations, international students, rural Oklahomans, first-generation college students or students, faculty and staff that have different cultural identities, said Kelli McLoud-Schingen, vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Tulsa.

The next step is fostering an environment of inclusion and belonging so everyone feels valued, seen and heard, said McLoud-Schingen, who started her career in 1989 as a college diversity trainer.

Diversity initiatives are not an attack on anyone based on their race, gender, religion or political ideology, but it can involve difficult conversations about the nation's complex and, at times, dark history, she said.

"This work isn't intended to make anyone feel bad," McLoud-Schingen said. "But the truth makes people feel bad because the truth is an ugly truth.

"It's not directed at any individual person. But the truth is about how particular communities have done really terrible things intentionally and, oftentimes, unintentionally through laws, policy, procedures and behaviors."

Early diversity programs started on college campuses in the 1960s as an extension of minority student services and African American studies and Hispanic studies programs. More recently, diversity programs began to incorporate notions of inclusion and equity, she said.

The killing of of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers ignited a nationwide reckoning on race and a growing interest in diversity, equity and inclusion programs, McLoud-Schingen said

But as more colleges, nonprofits and businesses have implemented diversity programs, the pushback has grown.

"Many of the critics of DEI initiatives just simply don't know what exactly it is," she said.

OU is committed to cultivating an inclusive community where all students, faculty and staff feel a sense of belonging that they are seen, heard, valued and respected, according to information provided by a spokeswoman.

Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts help prepare students to succeed in the professional world, according to the university.

“As OU prepares its students for the workforce, we know that diverse engagement and civility are skills that our students will need to impact and change the world," according to OU. "Our students’ success is about preparedness and their ability to engage with the broader world in a way that is understanding of all people and perspectives.”