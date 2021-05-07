 Skip to main content
What COVID-19 had to do with an especially mild flu season in Oklahoma
What COVID-19 had to do with an especially mild flu season in Oklahoma

  • Updated
FLU SHOTS

Carla Tunnell receives a flu vaccine from University of Tulsa nursing student Delaney Peak at Food on the Move's drive thru grocery giveaway on the campus of OSU-Tulsa Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. MIKE SIMONS, TULSA WORLD

 MIKE SIMONS

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma’s latest flu season has been especially mild, and experts say COVID-19 precautions likely played a role in keeping the numbers down.

Across the state, 221 flu-associated hospitalizations and 10 deaths were reported so far during the 2020-2021 season — the lowest numbers in years, aligning with trends across the country.

During the previous flu season, 3,580 hospitalizations and 85 deaths were reported across Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Masks and social distancing were likely a major factor in keeping the flu at bay this year, said Dr. David Chansolme, medical director of infection prevention with Integris Health.

As COVID-19 dominates headlines, influenza has all but disappeared.
