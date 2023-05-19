The artificial intelligence frontrunner ChatGPT is now available as an iPhone app this week after making news as a website.

What does it say about Tulsa?

After you set up a free account — including giving it your email address and your cell phone number — you are warned the system may occasionally generate incorrect or misleading information and produce offensive or biased content and that it's not intended to give advice.

This is what it said within in less than three seconds when you type in the word Tulsa:

Tulsa is a city located in northeastern Oklahoma, United States. It is the second-largest city in the state and serves as the county seat of Tulsa County. The city is situated on the Arkansas River and is part of the broader Tulsa Metropolitan Area, which includes surrounding cities and towns.

Tulsa has a rich history in the oil industry and was once known as the "Oil Capital of the World" due to its significant role in the early 20th-century oil boom. The city's economy has diversified since then and now includes sectors such as aviation, energy, finance, manufacturing, telecommunications, and technology.

Tulsa is known for its vibrant arts and cultural scene. The city is home to several museums, including the Philbrook Museum of Art and the Gilcrease Museum, which houses an extensive collection of American Western art. The Tulsa Performing Arts Center hosts various theater productions, musicals, and concerts throughout the year.

Additionally, Tulsa is recognized for its architectural gems, such as the art deco-style buildings in the downtown area. Notable landmarks include the BOK Tower, a skyscraper that stands as the tallest building in Oklahoma, and the historic Route 66, which passes through the city.

Tulsa has numerous parks and recreational areas, including the River Parks, which offers trails for walking, jogging, and biking along the riverfront. The city also hosts various festivals and events, such as the Tulsa State Fair and the Tulsa International Mayfest.

Sports play a significant role in Tulsa's culture, with the city being home to professional minor league baseball, soccer, and hockey teams. College football is also popular in the region, with the University of Tulsa's Golden Hurricane football team drawing a dedicated fan base.

Overall, Tulsa offers a mix of history, culture, outdoor activities, and a thriving economy, making it an appealing destination for residents and visitors alike.

When I asked about Mayor GT Bynum, ChatGPT wasn't as helpful.

It was only able to say that he was an "American politician who served as the mayor of Tulsa, Oklahoma. However, as an AI language model, I do not have real-time information. My knowledge is based on data available up until September 2021. Therefore, I cannot provide you with any recent updates or developments regarding GT Bynum's mayoral term.

"It's best to refer to reliable sources or local news outlets for the most up-to-date information on his current status as mayor."

As an editor of a local news outlet, I was happy to hear that. Luckily for Tulsans, the Tulsa World's Kevin Canfield covers city hall and the mayor. He files about 300 stories a year on the biggest issues facing our city. And he does that in real time as news breaks.

As many are likely to go to the app wanting to, if you will, "ChatGPT yourself," as many have Googled themselves, set your expectations at low.

When I put my name in, this is how it responded:

"I'm sorry, but I couldn't find any specific information about an individual named Jason Collington. It's possible that he may be a private individual or someone who is not widely known. If you have any additional context or details about Jason Collington, I'll do my best to help you with the information I have."

It's early and as technology has proven, never judge it by what debuts. It's not a reliable news source now but who knows what the future looks like. I doubt something artificial will be as pure as heart as a journalist as Canfield and our other reporters in the newsroom.

Until then, we are here at the Tulsa World to serve you — in real time and reliably — hopefully for another 117 years.

If you happen to download the ChatGPT app, search also for the Tulsa World. A new version of our app is now available. Download it today on Apple or Android.

Jason Collington is the editor of the Tulsa World.