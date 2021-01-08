What advice would Tress Way's late father Leo give him for Saturday's NFL playoff game? 'Put some chili on that dog'

Tress Way will miss the Monday phone calls to his father.

The former Union High School and Oklahoma punter used to speak with Leo Way while driving to team meetings and workouts with his Washington Football Team.

There was no phone call this week. Leo Way passed away last Saturday night. He was only 62.

On Saturday night, Tress Way will have the memory of his father when Washington faces Tampa Bay in an NFL playoff game. What message does he think Leo Way would have given him?

“My dad enjoys the respect level,” said Tress Way, mentioning the feeling Leo Way had for players like Joe Montana and current Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. “You have to give that to guys that perform at that level for that long and that type of position and be that dominant.

“He’d be like ‘T, this is going to be a fun one to watch. And if I were you, I would just pin him as deep as you can as many times as you can.’”

Way played in last Sunday’s playoff-clinching win over the Philadelphia Eagles. His father would have wanted the All-Pro punter to play. Only four or five people inside the organization – including head coach Ron Rivera – knew about the situation.