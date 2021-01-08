What advice would Tress Way's late father Leo give him for Saturday's NFL playoff game? 'Put some chili on that dog'

Tress Way will miss the Monday phone calls to his father.
The former Union High School and Oklahoma punter used to speak with Leo Way while driving to team meetings and workouts with his Washington Football Team.
There was no phone call this week. Leo Way passed away last Saturday night. He was only 62.
On Saturday night, Tress Way will have the memory of his father when Washington faces Tampa Bay in an NFL playoff game. What message does he think Leo Way would have given him?
“My dad enjoys the respect level,” said Tress Way, mentioning the feeling Leo Way had for players like Joe Montana and current Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. “You have to give that to guys that perform at that level for that long and that type of position and be that dominant.
“He’d be like ‘T, this is going to be a fun one to watch. And if I were you, I would just pin him as deep as you can as many times as you can.’”
Way played in last Sunday’s playoff-clinching win over the Philadelphia Eagles. His father would have wanted the All-Pro punter to play. Only four or five people inside the organization – including head coach Ron Rivera – knew about the situation.
“Coach Rivera actually had the whole team pray for our family after the game, after we won the division,” Way said. “Man, I just let out a big old cry. It was kind of a weight off of my chest.”
Team owner Daniel Snyder gave Way a hug and asked if anything could be done. He also asked if he wanted to fly home real quick. Way declined, knowing his father would want concentration on his job.
Leo Way touched many lives. It wasn’t just seeing him cheering for his sons Tress, Cole and Nathan in competitions or in their family lives. It was the routine conversations with friends that will be missed by many.
“There are two common themes. Everybody’s just praying for comfort, healing and encouragement for our family,” Tress Way said. “Then people follow up with these amazing stories. The common theme of that are dad’s hugs – he would squeeze you.”
Tress Way is thankful that his mother Deb got to spend the final moments of his life by his side in the hospital despite COVID-19 protocols. They were married 32 years.
Tress Way’s reminiscing of his father drew laughter. After someone made a big play, Leo Way would say “put some chili on that dog.”
He would pull his three sons together and play a game called “Heck of a Catch.” Whether it was hotel rooms during road trips during travel ball or sleepovers at the Way house, pilling and beanbags would be lined up. The kids would take off down the hall, Leo Way would lob the ball up and the kids had to dive and catch it.
“It’s been so awesome to see how many people remember dad in these common ways. The biggest thing is how they made them feel. It’s been such an encouragement for me,” Tress Way said.
“I talk to my wife each night and tell her I hope when my time’s done on this earth that I’m remembered half of how much dad has been, with how he made people feel and how he touched their lives.”
The last time that Tress Way and Leo Way were together was in November. His parents traveled to Virginia to babysit Tress and his wife Brianna’s twins while she went back to Oklahoma for a baby shower.
They visited, stayed up late, watched a Tulsa football game (where Cole Way punted) and also caught an OU football game.
It was an unforgettable time for Tress, who traded texts and relayed messages over the phone in the final days with his dad.
“When I look at my kids and I look at my wife, I’m just so very thankful that I had his example,” Tress Way said. “I told my dad before he had passed that I want my kids to look at me the way that I look at you.”