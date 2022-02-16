'We've accomplished the impossible': Tulsa's final Afghan refugees to arrive Thursday, as next chapter begins

Sartorius said: "I could sit here and list dozens of organizations who've said, 'tell us what you need, we want to play a role' and they've just continually stepped up and delivered on a daily basis."

He cautioned, however, that while the first phase is over, the process has just begun for the refugees. They will still face many challenges ahead.

"The focus shifts now, starting with housing," Sartorius said. "Certainly by six weeks from now, everyone will be in permanent housing."

More than half of the arrivals are already in apartments, he said, where they'll be for at least their first year.

"The remaining 350 will go through cultural orientation, and then we'll slot them out for housing as well."

Every refugee also faces the hurdle of applying for asylum.

"We received a $520,000 grant to help with that, and 130 pro bono attorneys have been trained for asylum work," Sartorius said.

He added that YWCA Tulsa will take on more of the lead role going forward.