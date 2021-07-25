Westville man killed in single-vehicle Adair County crash

A Westville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Adair County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Rudy Morris, 67, died in the crash.

He was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche east on a county road about a half-mile west of U.S. 59 and 3.5 miles north of Westville, about 1:12 p.m., when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, departed the roadway to the right, struck a fence and rolled an undermined number of times, troopers said.

Morris was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt, the OHP said. His condition and the cause of the crash were under investigation.

Westville is located about 97 miles east of Tulsa, near the Arkansas border.