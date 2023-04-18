One of Oklahoma’s most iconic feats of architecture has just hit the market.

Westhope, a home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright at 3704 S. Birmingham Ave. in Tulsa, is now for sale for $7,995,000. Built nearly 100 years ago, this legendary property features five bedrooms and five bathrooms, spanning 10,405 square feet on 1.5 acres.

Wright constructed the home for his cousin, Tulsa Tribune Publisher Richard Lloyd Jones, who named it after his grandmother’s estate in England.

The innovative architect built the home with an abundance of windows — 5,200 panes of glass were used — that allow natural light to pour through, with textile blocks stacked into vertical columns lining the outside, giving Westhope its striped appearance. Wooden accents, furniture and cabinetry — a nod to Jones’ love of “organic” — are found throughout the home.

No expense was spared in the creation of Westhope: Jones’ initial budget was $40,000, but by the time Wright finished in 1931, he’d spent over $100,000.

After Jones died in 1963, Tulsa architect M. Murray McCune moved in, making updates to the home in 1965. In 1972, Westhope earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

Stuart Price of the Price Family Properties real estate company purchased Westhope in October 2021.

The Price family, which owns the Philcade Building and First Place Tower downtown, took great efforts to preserve the home while also making it suitable for modern living. They set about re-waterproofing the home, making necessary updates to the landscaping, repainting the walls, patching cracked blocks, cleaning the glass, and more.

“We’re incredibly lucky to be stewards of this masterpiece,” Price told the Tulsa World in 2022.

Wright built only two other structures in Oklahoma — the Harold Price Jr. House and the 19-story Price Tower, both finished in the 1950s in Bartlesville.

The property is being sold by Rob Allen of Sage Sotheby’s International, 405-824-7622.

