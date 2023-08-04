Westbound lanes of Interstate 244 will be closed this weekend between U.S. 169 and the I-44/244 eastern split as part of an ongoing bridge replacement project.

The detour takes westbound motorists on I-44 to the Broken Arrow Expressway, with eastbound traffic reconnecting with U.S. 169.

Westbound I-244 onramps from 129th East Avenue and Garnett Road will also be closed this weekend, likely to affect traffic departing from the nearby Church on the Move campus after Sunday services.

North and southbound U.S. 169 will be closed at I-244 from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Southbound U.S. 169 traffic will be directed to westbound I-244; northbound U.S. 169 traffic will be directed to eastbound I-244 during these times.

The bridge replacement project, at northbound U.S. 169 to westbound I-244, began in March. Work is expected to be completed in spring 2024, weather permitting.