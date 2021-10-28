Westbound 71st Street down to one lane on Arkansas River bridge starting Monday

The westbound 71st Street bridge over the Arkansas River will be narrowed to one lane for three weeks starting Monday for lighting replacement, the city said.

During the project, traffic on 71st Street will be limited to one westbound lane starting at Riverside Parkway and extending west for the full length of the bridge.

The eastbound lanes of the bridge will not be affected.

The city is recommending motorists avoid the area during peak travel times, especially 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.

"Please allow extra travel time if you plan on taking this route during construction," Kurt Kraft, the city's traffic operations manager, said in an email.

About 15,900 vehicles travel on the westbound lanes of the bridge on average per day, according to 2019 traffic counts, the most recent available, the city said.

Many commuters use the westbound lanes to gain access to U.S. 75, en route to Jenks, Glenpool and other areas south.

The bridge also provides access to the Tulsa Hills shopping center on the east side of U.S. 75 and south of 71st Street.

Jenks Northwest Elementary School also is located nearby, west of the Arkansas River on Elwood Avenue.