Westbound 71st Street down to one lane on Arkansas River bridge starting Monday

The westbound 71st Street bridge over the Arkansas River will be narrowed to one lane for three weeks starting Monday for lighting replacement, the city said.
During the project, traffic on 71st Street will be limited to one westbound lane starting at Riverside Parkway and extending west for the full length of the bridge.
The eastbound lanes of the bridge will not be affected.
The city is recommending motorists avoid the area during peak travel times, especially 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
"Please allow extra travel time if you plan on taking this route during construction," Kurt Kraft, the city's traffic operations manager, said in an email.
About 15,900 vehicles travel on the westbound lanes of the bridge on average per day, according to 2019 traffic counts, the most recent available, the city said.
Many commuters use the westbound lanes to gain access to U.S. 75, en route to Jenks, Glenpool and other areas south.
The bridge also provides access to the Tulsa Hills shopping center on the east side of U.S. 75 and south of 71st Street.
Jenks Northwest Elementary School also is located nearby, west of the Arkansas River on Elwood Avenue.
The westbound lanes of the bridge are an access point to the Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness area, also on the west side of the river on Elwood Avenue.
A total of about 30,700 vehicles per day travel on both sides of the bridge on average, the city said.
The 71st Street bridge was built in 1983. Lights are located on the westbound side of the bridge only.
"The lights have never been completely replaced before," Kraft said.
"They quit working about a year ago when the conduit was vandalized and the wire stolen. The conduit is currently running along the handrail on the bridge. This project will harden the system and place the conduit beneath the bridge," he said.
"To access it will require a snooper truck when the project is done."
The "snooper truck" has a long arm with a crow’s nest attached that can be lowered underneath the bridges so inspectors can have a close-up look.
"The project will also replace the existing high-pressure sodium lights with more efficient LED lights," Kraft said.
The estimated cost to replace the lights is $135,000, he said.
The bridge itself is inspected every two years for structural integrity, along with other city bridges over the river.
Inspections under the bridges are conducted in odd-numbered years, and the surfaces of the bridges are inspected in even-numbered years, city officials have said.
