West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State
2:30 p.m. Saturday
Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater
TV: ABC
Radio: KFAQ-1170
Need-to-know info
Records: OSU 1-0, WVU 1-0
Last Meeting: OSU beat WVU 20-13 on Nov. 23, 2019
All-time series: OSU leads series 7-4
FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Sunny, kickoff 86°
Four Downs
First down | Top storyline
Who will OSU start at quarterback?
Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders was injured in the first quarter of last week’s game against Tulsa. Head coach Mike Gundy said earlier this week that Sanders would have his boot removed on Tuesday and a decision about his availability would be made by Wednesday. Freshman Shane Illingworth made a strong case with his performance last week to be the top option if Sanders can’t play.
Second down | Key matchup
OSU defense vs. WVU offense
West Virginia’s offense is entering this game with a load of confidence after racking up 624 total yards in the 56-10 win over Eastern Kentucky. The Cowboys defense has been fuming with confidence all preseason and they limited Tulsa to just one touchdown in the 16-7 win last week.
Third down | Player to watch
Chuba Hubbard
Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas is being recognized as the first inductee into the OSU Ring of Honor on Saturday. What better way is there to celebrate OSU’s career leading rusher than Hubbard having a big game?
Fourth down | Who wins and why
From Guerin Emig: Don't let West Virginia's 56-point, 624-yard debut two weeks ago startle you. The Mountaineers ran it up on Eastern Kentucky, an FCS team which has also lost to Marshall 59-0. The Cowboys should limit West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege enough for their offense to find some footing and double their point total from their lackluster opener against Tulsa.
Pokes 33, Mountaineers 21
Frank Bonner II
918-581-8387
Twitter: Frank_Bonner2
