West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State | Four downs

OSU defense vs. WVU offense

West Virginia’s offense is entering this game with a load of confidence after racking up 624 total yards in the 56-10 win over Eastern Kentucky. The Cowboys defense has been fuming with confidence all preseason and they limited Tulsa to just one touchdown in the 16-7 win last week.

Third down | Player to watch

Chuba Hubbard

Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas is being recognized as the first inductee into the OSU Ring of Honor on Saturday. What better way is there to celebrate OSU’s career leading rusher than Hubbard having a big game?

Fourth down | Who wins and why

From Guerin Emig: Don't let West Virginia's 56-point, 624-yard debut two weeks ago startle you. The Mountaineers ran it up on Eastern Kentucky, an FCS team which has also lost to Marshall 59-0. The Cowboys should limit West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege enough for their offense to find some footing and double their point total from their lackluster opener against Tulsa.

Pokes 33, Mountaineers 21

