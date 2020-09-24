 Skip to main content
West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State | Four downs

West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State | Four downs

West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State

2:30 p.m. Saturday

Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

TV: ABC

Radio: KFAQ-1170

Need-to-know info

Records: OSU 1-0, WVU 1-0

Online: http://okla.st/osutunein

Last Meeting: OSU beat WVU 20-13 on Nov. 23, 2019

All-time series: OSU leads series 7-4

FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Sunny, kickoff 86°

Four Downs

First down | Top storyline

Who will OSU start at quarterback?

Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders was injured in the first quarter of last week’s game against Tulsa. Head coach Mike Gundy said earlier this week that Sanders would have his boot removed on Tuesday and a decision about his availability would be made by Wednesday. Freshman Shane Illingworth made a strong case with his performance last week to be the top option if Sanders can’t play.

Second down | Key matchup

OSU defense vs. WVU offense

West Virginia’s offense is entering this game with a load of confidence after racking up 624 total yards in the 56-10 win over Eastern Kentucky. The Cowboys defense has been fuming with confidence all preseason and they limited Tulsa to just one touchdown in the 16-7 win last week.

Third down | Player to watch

Chuba Hubbard

Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas is being recognized as the first inductee into the OSU Ring of Honor on Saturday. What better way is there to celebrate OSU’s career leading rusher than Hubbard having a big game?

Fourth down | Who wins and why

From Guerin Emig: Don't let West Virginia's 56-point, 624-yard debut two weeks ago startle you. The Mountaineers ran it up on Eastern Kentucky, an FCS team which has also lost to Marshall 59-0. The Cowboys should limit West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege enough for their offense to find some footing and double their point total from their lackluster opener against Tulsa.

Pokes 33, Mountaineers 21

Frank Bonner II

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

