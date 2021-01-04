West Virginia 87, OSU 84: Cowboys fall to No. 14 West Virginia after a second-half collapse

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State looked to be on its way to its second-consecutive conference win before a second-half collapse allowed West Virginia to rally back to defeat the Cowboys on Monday night.

OSU was forced to close the game without its best player, Cade Cunningham, for the second consecutive game.

Cunningham fouled out with 31 seconds left with OSU trailing by two points two days after fouling out in a win at Texas Tech. The Cowboys beat the Red Raiders without Cunningham down the stretch but fell three points short in the 87-84 loss to No. 14 West Virginia.

OSU (7-3, 1-3 in the Big 12) had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds when a step-back 3-pointer by Rondel Walker missed and Keylan Boone was blocked on the put-back after grabbing the offensive rebound. Walker knocked down a clutch 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 85-84 a few seconds earlier.

OSU looked to be on its way to a blowout victory when it led by 19 points with 11:15 left. But a 15-1 run by West Virginia (9-3, 2-2) cut its deficit to 69-64 with 7:46 remaining. The Cowboys went on a 2:39 scoring drought during that run.