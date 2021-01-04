West Virginia 87, OSU 84: Cowboys fall to No. 14 West Virginia after a second-half collapse

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State looked to be on its way to its second-consecutive conference win before a second-half collapse allowed West Virginia to rally back to defeat the Cowboys on Monday night.
OSU was forced to close the game without its best player, Cade Cunningham, for the second consecutive game.
Cunningham fouled out with 31 seconds left with OSU trailing by two points two days after fouling out in a win at Texas Tech. The Cowboys beat the Red Raiders without Cunningham down the stretch but fell three points short in the 87-84 loss to No. 14 West Virginia.
OSU (7-3, 1-3 in the Big 12) had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds when a step-back 3-pointer by Rondel Walker missed and Keylan Boone was blocked on the put-back after grabbing the offensive rebound. Walker knocked down a clutch 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 85-84 a few seconds earlier.
OSU looked to be on its way to a blowout victory when it led by 19 points with 11:15 left. But a 15-1 run by West Virginia (9-3, 2-2) cut its deficit to 69-64 with 7:46 remaining. The Cowboys went on a 2:39 scoring drought during that run.
The Mountaineers took their first lead of the game when Miles McBride knocked down a 3-pointer to give WVU a 76-75 lead with three minutes left. He scored another 3-pointer on the next possession to push the lead to 79-75.
Both teams traded baskets with Cunningham scoring four of OSU’s next six points before fouling out with WVU leading by two. All four of OSU’s conference games have down to the final seconds, and the Cowboys have lost three of them.
Head coach Mike Boynton has been pushing for Likekele to be more aggressive and Likekele responded by averaging 19.5 points in the past two games. He scored 17 points against Texas Tech and finished with 22 points and seven rebounds on Monday. Cunningham led the team with 22 points and nine rebounds.
OSU shot 53% in the first half with Likekele scoring 17 points in the first 20 minutes. He got the offense started early by bullying his way to the basket and getting to the free-throw line. Likekele and Cunningham combined to score 17 of OSU’s first 26 points to help give the Cowboys a 10-point lead with 11:30 left.
WVU kept it close with the help of 16 offensive rebounds that turned into 15 second chance points. The Mountaineers cut the first-half lead to six but OSU pushed it back to a 45-35 deficit by halftime and WVU overcame the second-half deficit.