West Nile virus found in mosquito trap, Tulsa Health Department says

Tulsa Health Department advises citizens to take precaution after confirming that a sample of mosquitoes from a trap in Tulsa County have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

There have been no confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in Tulsa County this year, according to a news release. The positive trap was located in the area near Interstate 244 and U.S. 169, according to Tulsa Health Department data.

West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito, which feeds on infected birds and then transmits the virus when biting humans, horses, and some other mammals.

Symptoms of the virus include sudden onset of fever, headache, dizziness and muscle weakness.

Most people infected with the virus don’t feel sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop fever and other symptoms, and about 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile virus in people.

The months of July through October are typically the highest risk months for exposure to West Nile virus in Oklahoma; however, THD proactively begins a mosquito surveillance program each May.

THD operates a nationally recognized mosquito surveillance program in order to confirm when mosquito-borne illnesses is present in the community.

The objective of the surveillance is to detect the presence of mosquitoes, determine abundance, species, make a risk assessment, and provide a basis for control.

To place a complaint about mosquitoes in an area or report standing or stagnant water, call 918-582-9355 or submit an online environmental complaint form on the Tulsa Health Department website at tulsa-health.org. Making a report does not guarantee immediate action but provides the vector control team data to determine locations for traps, according to the release.

Trapping and testing will continue until the number of mosquitoes subsides in the fall.

