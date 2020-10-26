'We're headed in the wrong direction': Saint Francis uses ad to ask for public's help fighting COVID-19 amid record hospitalizations

Saint Francis Health System wants the communities is serves to know that COVID-19 hospitalizations are trending the wrong way and that individuals can help by practicing proper pandemic procedures.

Saint Francis purchased an ad that published Sunday across two pages in the Tulsa World that depicts graphically how hospitalizations in its system have more than doubled since the pandemic's first peak in the spring.

In large red type, the ad states: "We're headed in the wrong direction," as well as, "We were doing better when we were in this together." In smaller type, the ad notes that Saint Francis is "at a critical capacity" and that the hospital system is asking the public "to stay strong and committed to fighting this pandemic with us" by doing the three Ws: wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance.

"Please do your part, so we can keep doing ours," the ad states.

Jake Henry Jr., president and CEO of Saint Francis, said he doesn't think the trend is sustainable for Saint Francis — the largest health care system in Oklahoma — and that it has hired 18 contract registered nurses as the patient influx rises.

Henry said they aren't trying to be provocative, just that COVID-19 is surging in cities and as well as rural areas in advance of flu season.