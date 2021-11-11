'We're back': Veterans Day parade bursts with celebration, crowds and sunshine

An Army veteran who flew helicopters in Vietnam and went down twice, Champion has participated in the parade for 20 years. The date corresponds with his birthday, so he has to celebrate, he said. He turned 78 on Thursday.

The friends were seen standing across from the after-party at the VFW post at the parade’s end, waiting on their wives, “as usual,” Champion quipped.

Champion said the parade means “everything” to him as a veteran, and Cast called the attendance this year “really something.”

One of those attendees was Floyd W. Allen Jr.

Allen, 94, sat cloaked in sunshine along Third Street near Cincinnati Avenue at the beginning of the parade, flanked by his wife, Ann, and granddaughter, Hazel Copeland. It was their first time to attend the parade together, Copeland said.

Allen served in the Navy and Coast Guard during World War II as a transporter, shipping soldiers back and forth from Oakland, California.

Only 17 when he enlisted, Allen said that upon his honorable discharge he hitch-hiked all the way home from Oakland to Bixby.

“I was newly married, and I wanted to get home to see my wife,” he explained.