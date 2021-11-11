'We're back': Veterans Day parade bursts with celebration, crowds and sunshine

Drums, horns, hot rods and tanks rumbled through the streets of downtown Tulsa on Thursday as historic war planes buzzed overhead in celebration of America’s 103rd Veterans Day.
The sheer number of entries in the parade along with surprisingly warm weather and busloads of Tulsa Public Schools children squealing roadside had organizers thanking their lucky stars.
“We feel like we’re back,” said Dan Fuller, Commander of Tulsa’s VFW Post 577.
Attendance was down last year while many took COVID-19 precautions, and the parade was canceled the year before that due to wintry weather. Many veterans still marched, however, determined to recognize the holiday.
This year, Fuller described the parade as the largest in the nation with no entry free. There were more than 110 entries, up from last year’s 84 midpandemic, and Fuller estimated that about 5,000 people were in attendance.
The young students who sat along the curbs were a welcome return as they waved tiny American flags, gratefully accepted candy and chanted “USA! USA!”
“I’m so proud of our Tulsa Public Schools having all the kiddies out there,” said Dick Cast, a retired teacher for 42 years who drove a vehicle for veteran Mick Champion in the parade.
“Oh, they love the parade,” Champion added of the youths.
An Army veteran who flew helicopters in Vietnam and went down twice, Champion has participated in the parade for 20 years. The date corresponds with his birthday, so he has to celebrate, he said. He turned 78 on Thursday.
The friends were seen standing across from the after-party at the VFW post at the parade’s end, waiting on their wives, “as usual,” Champion quipped.
Champion said the parade means “everything” to him as a veteran, and Cast called the attendance this year “really something.”
One of those attendees was Floyd W. Allen Jr.
Allen, 94, sat cloaked in sunshine along Third Street near Cincinnati Avenue at the beginning of the parade, flanked by his wife, Ann, and granddaughter, Hazel Copeland. It was their first time to attend the parade together, Copeland said.
Allen served in the Navy and Coast Guard during World War II as a transporter, shipping soldiers back and forth from Oakland, California.
Only 17 when he enlisted, Allen said that upon his honorable discharge he hitch-hiked all the way home from Oakland to Bixby.
“I was newly married, and I wanted to get home to see my wife,” he explained.
Copeland is also a veteran and said she quit her job as a nurse during the pandemic to care for Allen.
“My mission in life now is to take care of (Allen) to the end of his life,” she said. “I’m grateful for every day I get to spend with him.”
“She takes good care of me,” Allen offered, patting Copeland’s hand with a smile.
The parade’s theme this year was “Never Forgotten,” with a special nod to post-9/11 veterans in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States.
Chris LaRuffa marched as a post-9/11 veteran with his service dog, Benson, in support of Anthem Service Dogs.
LaRuffa served in the Army on an explosive ordnance disposal team in Iraq and has post-traumatic stress dissorder. Anthem, a nonprofit that trains and distributes service dogs to people with PTSD and mobility issues, matched LaRuffa with Benson, a golden retriever, about a year and a half ago.
LaRuffa described the difference the dog makes as “phenomenal.”
“In a way, the responsibility of taking care of a dog takes away from those issues,” LaRuffa said. “It’s nice having a companion.”
And it was a much better alternative to what he said the VA was offering him, which was counseling and anti-depressants.
LaRuffa said he found out about Anthem through another veteran friend, and he “100 percent” recommends the service to other veterans in need.
The parade followed its traditional route, beginning under American flags hung from Tulsa Fire Department ladder trucks but this year extended to finish near the newly named Veterans Park at Sixth Street and Peoria Avenue, where additional flags suspended by Nosak cranes fluttered.