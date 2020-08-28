'We're all digging in deep': Tulsa Area United Way lowers annual campaign goal but not expectations

Even with a lower campaign goal this year, Tulsa Area United Way officials say they know it will be a challenge to meet it during a pandemic.

“It's going to be a stretch,” said Alison Anthony, TAUW president and chief executive officer.

“But we're going to do it. We're going to come together and do something amazing for this community.”

The 2020 goal of $23,720,000 was announced at a virtual pep rally Friday morning, which also served to kick off the United Way’s first Days of Caring event, a community food and blood drive.

This year’s campaign goal is over $2.3 million less than 2019’s $26,028,494. That goal was met.

“The needs have not decreased, but we’re also being very thoughtful and respectful of the very real economic hardships and business conditions our partner companies are facing,” Anthony said. “The goal is just a starting point, and we hope that those who can give more will.”

Most of the money will have to be raised virtually, “something that we've never done before," she said.

“This year is a little different, as I don't have to tell anybody,” she said.