'We're all digging in deep': Tulsa Area United Way lowers annual campaign goal but not expectations

Even with a lower campaign goal this year, Tulsa Area United Way officials say they know it will be a challenge to meet it during a pandemic.
“It's going to be a stretch,” said Alison Anthony, TAUW president and chief executive officer.
“But we're going to do it. We're going to come together and do something amazing for this community.”
The 2020 goal of $23,720,000 was announced at a virtual pep rally Friday morning, which also served to kick off the United Way’s first Days of Caring event, a community food and blood drive.
This year’s campaign goal is over $2.3 million less than 2019’s $26,028,494. That goal was met.
“The needs have not decreased, but we’re also being very thoughtful and respectful of the very real economic hardships and business conditions our partner companies are facing,” Anthony said. “The goal is just a starting point, and we hope that those who can give more will.”
Most of the money will have to be raised virtually, “something that we've never done before," she said.
“This year is a little different, as I don't have to tell anybody,” she said.
Caron Lawhorn, this year's campaign chairwoman, said she’s been encouraged so far by the workplace campaigns.
“Coming in we were like ‘what is a virtual campaign going to be like?’ But now companies are telling us they are using it as a way to engage their employees.”
“One group,” she added, “told us that they had not been together as an office team, even virtually, since March. But they were coming together for their United Way campaign kickoff. So that's exciting.”
Friday was the first of three planned Days of Caring.
Ordinarily a daylong event, this year, due to the pandemic, it will be three days spaced out over several weeks.
The next, Sept. 18, will focus on career and job-readiness. The final event on Oct. 9 will involve hands-on improvement projects.
Officials said the multi-day approach will help address the community’s most pressing needs while prioritizing the safety of all involved.
For the 2019 campaign, more than 1,000 companies and 30,000 donors helped raise over $26 million.
The funding goes to support United Way partner agencies in Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Rogers, Wagoner and Tulsa counties.
“We're also looking at some strategies to lessen any negative impact on our partner agencies,” Anthony said, adding that use of some of TAUW’s reserve funds has already been approved.
“It means so much to us to keep that social safety net strong,” she said. “So this year we're all digging in deep.”
For more information on the campaign or Days of Caring, go to tauw.org.
Tim Stanley
918-581-8385
Twitter: @timstanleyTW