Wendell Franklin reflects on first year as Tulsa's police chief

It wasn't yet time for him to be awake, but Police Chief Wendell Franklin happened to be up before sunrise when he received a call from dispatch one day in late June.
Having been the leader of the Tulsa Police Department for four frenetic months, he knew a predawn call likely meant a difficult situation had played out. He had fielded similar calls, but he hardly expected what he heard from the other end of the line.
“I remember asking for clarification,” Franklin said. “’You said two officers?’
“‘Yes, two officers have been shot.’”
He was soon rushing out the door, heading to a hospital.
The shootings of two police officers during a traffic stop in east Tulsa on June 29 altered the course of the city's history, along with that of countless lives. It had been more than two decades since a Tulsa police officer had died in the line of duty, and the situation was looking grim.
Department leaders, fellow officers and friends and family of Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan gathered at hospitals while the community awoke to the news, many praying and hoping that the two would come through.
“It was a waiting game just to find out if our officers were going to survive,” Franklin said, remembering the sight of a medical team wheeling Johnson from one room to the next.
The 45-year-old father of two would soon succumb to his wounds, and the department looked to the survival of the novice police officer whom Johnson supervised. Pulling through critical injuries, Zarkeshan embarked on a long road to recovery.
“That’s why I say Aurash Zarkeshan is Tulsa’s hope,” Franklin said. “Despite everything that happened to him and his injuries, the fact that he survived was a miracle in and of itself.
"That gave us something, I think, as a department to cling to. We lost Sgt. Johnson, but we clung on the coattails of Aurash, praying and willing that he survive.”
The department would lose two more members before 2020 came to a close. Police union leader Officer Jerad Lindsey and 911 dispatcher Joey Phillips both died of COVID-19.
Lindsey routinely walked the halls of department headquarters, visiting the chief’s office to discuss one issue or another, and Phillips’ familiar voice often rang out on the radio. Their absence hit home to many who had yet to lose a loved one to the virus, Franklin said.
“I’m not a guy that likes to get in front of a microphone and speak all the time,” Franklin said. ”I could not speak at my mother’s or my father’s funeral, but I could not say no when asked to speak at Sgt. Johnson’s service and at Officer Lindsey’s service. Can’t back away from that.
“So, yeah, it’s been difficult.”
Franklin had doubts before taking the helm as chief a year ago. It was at the urging of colleagues and loved ones that he even applied for the position. They recognized his catalytic potential for change then, and though he’s seen a year of unprecedented challenges and tragedies, he’s determined to press forward with their support.
“I am very grateful I was in a position to name (Franklin) as police chief when the opportunity arose,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said.
The selection process was difficult with a number of outstanding internal candidates, Bynum said, but Franklin stood out due to having universal respect within the department, a reputation for setting high standards and holding his subordinates accountable, and a lived-out emphasis on community policing, or — as Franklin likes to call it — collaborative policing.
“The only question mark was, ‘He’s a major; he’s not a deputy chief. Is he ready to be chief of police?’” Bynum said. “I thought it was a risk worth taking.
“I think he’s been extraordinary. He’s been exactly what this city and that department needed for all of the challenges that have been thrown our way.”
In his first year, Franklin has placed an emphasis on planning, technology and communication improvements for the Police Department.
The 47-year-old said his greatest pride is the department’s new Community Engagement Unit, led by Capt. Shellie Seibert, which combines the efforts of many officers who previously were seeking to serve their communities through outreach activities individually. Although some of their efforts have been hampered by the pandemic’s prohibition on gathering, greater collaboration should yield greater impact in the future, Franklin said.
“For the most part, when people see us, it’s never good,” he said. “When you see red and blue lights in your mirror — that’s not good. When we knock on your door at 2 o’clock in the morning, we’re not delivering great news. So being able to connect with our community in a positive way, I think, is very important for us as a department.”
Striving to meet that goal, the chief is also developing the department’s public-facing Communications Unit, giving its members direct access to him for more effective information sharing and creating a nonsworn position for an employee with media experience to increase the Police Department’s positive presence in the social sphere.
“People need to see us as what we are,” he said. “We’re human. We are going to make mistakes, but we are just men and women who chose to live in this little piece of land on the map called Tulsa, Oklahoma, and we chose this profession because we have servant hearts and want to help and protect.
“Those tough decisions and tough calls that have to be made — somebody has to make them, and that’s what law enforcement does.
"It’s important for people just to see us as part of the community, because I think at times it’s lost, and people think that we’re robots or that we don’t have feelings or that we are not invested in this community, but we are totally invested. Our families live here, our kids go to schools here and we want nothing but for this community to thrive. That’s why it’s important to bring that spotlight to our officers.”
Although most officers don’t want to be in the spotlight, Franklin believes that sharing the stories of why they pursued this profession opens the door for outsiders to relate.
Along with that effort, Franklin said the department’s 1990s website is getting a makeover.
“I think people should be able to see who runs the Mingo Valley Division, who’s in charge of the Headquarters Division,” Franklin said. “They should put a name with the face.”
On the service side, the project the department undertook seven years ago to digitize its reports must be completed in 2021, he said. The 1970s architecture on which the system was built is “woefully well-past its prime,” and the new system will allow officers to file reports faster, which will get those reports to detectives more quickly and, in turn, allow detectives to start investigating crimes sooner.
Franklin appointed Matt Kirkland, a former police major and director of the dispatch center, as director of planning, policy and quality control — a new position in the chief’s office.
“The planning part’s always the most difficult part, and that’s the thing that most people never see, … but that’s what we spend the majority of our time doing up here,” Franklin said.
“One of the biggest things that I’ve learned is that there are a lot of people that will pull you a lot of different directions, and it takes a team of people to keep you focused on what really is important. … All of the other stuff that takes place around, it’s just noise.
“I think I have a great team that really sets the direction and tone. They help me; I help them; and it’s all a team effort. We all work together to make it happen.”
