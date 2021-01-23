Wendell Franklin reflects on first year as Tulsa's police chief

“For the most part, when people see us, it’s never good,” he said. “When you see red and blue lights in your mirror — that’s not good. When we knock on your door at 2 o’clock in the morning, we’re not delivering great news. So being able to connect with our community in a positive way, I think, is very important for us as a department.”

Striving to meet that goal, the chief is also developing the department’s public-facing Communications Unit, giving its members direct access to him for more effective information sharing and creating a nonsworn position for an employee with media experience to increase the Police Department’s positive presence in the social sphere.

“People need to see us as what we are,” he said. “We’re human. We are going to make mistakes, but we are just men and women who chose to live in this little piece of land on the map called Tulsa, Oklahoma, and we chose this profession because we have servant hearts and want to help and protect.

“Those tough decisions and tough calls that have to be made — somebody has to make them, and that’s what law enforcement does.