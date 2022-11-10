 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUSINESS BRIEFS

Weekly unemployment claim totals decline

  Updated
A string of historically low unemployment claim filings continued in the state as weekly totals declined again, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,032 initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits were filed the week ending Saturday, a 9.6% decline from the downwardly revised total of 1,142 who sought coverage the prior week.

Continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, also declined.

The 9,022 who filed continued claims the week ending Oct. 29 is 2% fewer than the 9,222 who filed the following week, according to the report.

Both initial and continued weekly claims totals have declined the past two weeks.

The four-week moving average of initial claims declined slightly from 1,127 to 1,116.

Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 9,190 to 9,182.

The filing trend among neighboring states was mixed with Arkansas and Missouri posting declines in initial claim totals, while Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico and Texas all reported increases in weekly claims.

Nationally, there were 225,000 initial claims filed for unemployment, an increase of 7,000 from the previous week.

curtis.killman@tulsaworld.com

