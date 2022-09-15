Weekly state initial jobless claims decline by more than one-third

First-time jobless claims declined 38% last week in the state after a sharp increase in claims the prior week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 2,157 initial claims for unemployment compensation coverage were filed in the state the week ending Saturday.

The prior week, an upwardly revised 3,477 initial claims were filed.

The most initial claims logged in one week this year occurred in mid-August, when 3,976 claims were filed in the state.

Continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, declined from 10,166 the week ending Aug. 27 to 9,914 claims the week ending Sept. 3.

The four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 2,949 the week ending Sept. 3 to 2,495 claims the week ending Saturday.

Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 10,673 the week ending Aug. 27 to 10,308 claims the week ending Sept. 3, the fourth consecutive week for a decline.

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt noted the continued fluctuations in claims totals in a media release.

“With continued volatility in weekly claims numbers, we are watching longer-term unemployment trends closely to ensure we are providing resources to meet the needs of Oklahomans,” Zumwalt said.

“OESC has ongoing efforts to support businesses and job seekers in every community, particularly in areas with historically high unemployment,” Zumwalt said.

In the past month, the agency has placed an OESC employee in the Oasis Fresh Market just north of Pine Street and Peoria Avenue.

The posting was made possible via a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

“By placing an OESC employee in the Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa, we have connected with individuals in the community and provided immediate assistance,” Zumwalt said. “Our agency will continue to find innovative ways to serve Oklahomans with our workforce efforts.”

Among neighboring states, only Arkansas reported an increase in initial claims.

Nationally, seasonally adjusted initial claims declined by 5,000 to 213,000.