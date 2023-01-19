Weekly jobless claims totals decline

First-time jobless claims for the week ending Saturday declined 17% in Oklahoma, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,435 initial claims for unemployment insurance were filed the week ending Saturday in Oklahoma, nearly 300 fewer than the upwardly revised 1,733 who filed during the prior week.

Initial claims totals have been volatile in the state with the trend switching direction at least a dozen times since September.

Continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, fell by 2%, or from 11,021 claims the week ending Dec. 31 to 10,781 claims the following week.

Continued claims, still historically low, have been above 10,000 for three consecutive weeks, a first since August.

That trend is further reflected in the four-week moving average of continued claims, which increased from 10,435 the week ending Dec. 31 to 10,607 the following week.

The moving average of continued claims has increased slowly for the past nine weeks.

Meanwhile, the four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 1,470 to 1,457.

Four of six neighboring states saw increases in initial weekly claims, while Arkansas and New Mexico reported gains.

Nationally, initial claims declined by 15,000 to a seasonally-adjusted total of 190,000 the week ending Saturday compared to the previous week’s unrevised level of 205,000.