 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekly jobless claims totals decline

  • Updated
  • 0

First-time jobless claims for the week ending Saturday declined 17% in Oklahoma, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,435 initial claims for unemployment insurance were filed the week ending Saturday in Oklahoma, nearly 300 fewer than the upwardly revised 1,733 who filed during the prior week.

Initial claims totals have been volatile in the state with the trend switching direction at least a dozen times since September.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

Continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, fell by 2%, or from 11,021 claims the week ending Dec. 31 to 10,781 claims the following week.

Continued claims, still historically low, have been above 10,000 for three consecutive weeks, a first since August.

That trend is further reflected in the four-week moving average of continued claims, which increased from 10,435 the week ending Dec. 31 to 10,607 the following week.

People are also reading…

The moving average of continued claims has increased slowly for the past nine weeks.

Meanwhile, the four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 1,470 to 1,457.

Four of six neighboring states saw increases in initial weekly claims, while Arkansas and New Mexico reported gains.

Nationally, initial claims declined by 15,000 to a seasonally-adjusted total of 190,000 the week ending Saturday compared to the previous week’s unrevised level of 205,000.

Stories by Curtis Killman, Michael Dekker and Randy Krehbiel.

curtis.killman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Q&A: First female CEO of Osage Casinos rooted in tribe

Q&A: First female CEO of Osage Casinos rooted in tribe

"I am incredibly proud to have a long family history within the Osage Nation, including my great-grandmother, Rose Osage, an original allottee, and my father, retired Oklahoma District Judge and former Osage Nation Congressman Doug Revard," Kimberly Pearson says.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How does a child become a shooter?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert