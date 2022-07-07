Weekly jobless claims totals decline in state

First-time jobless claims declined 8% the week ending Saturday in Oklahoma compared to revised totals for the prior seven-day period, according to a government report.

The U.S. Labor Department reported 1,143 applications for jobless aid were filed the week ending Saturday in the state compared to a downwardly revised 1,249 claims the week ending June 25.

This marks the fewest number of initial claims in one week in the state since September 2018, according to DOL records.

Meanwhile, continued claims, or those filed after one week of unemployment, declined 2%, or from an upwardly revised 10,917 claims the week ending June 18 to 10,634 claims the following week.

Continued claims have declined two consecutive weeks.

“Oklahoma’s economy continues to be very strong, with low unemployment rates and high workforce participation,” said Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “Just this week, CNN compiled a Back-to-Normal Index stating that Oklahoma’s economy is operating at 97% of where it was in early March 2020 ..."

“We will continue to monitor unemployment numbers closely over the coming months as interest rates and the national economy fluctuate to ensure we are providing the programs and services that Oklahoma needs to maintain our strong economy.”

The sustained trend in low claims totals can be seen in the four-week moving average of initial claims.

The 1,472 moving four-week average of initial claims the week ending Saturday is the fewest total since October 2018 when the moving four-week average was 1,257 claims.

Likewise, the moving four-week average of continued claims declined to 10,879 filings, ending a two-week run of increasing totals.

Half of Oklahoma’s border states — Arkansas, Missouri and New Mexico — reported a decline in weekly initial claims compared to the prior week while Colorado, Kansas and Texas reported increases in first-time claims.

Nationally, initial claims increased by 4,000 to 235,000, the highest in almost six months, according to seasonally-adjusted figures.